Filed Under:Blake Griffin, Blake Griffin Kendall Jenner, Dating, Detroit Pistons, Hoodie, kendall jenner, Rep, Rumored, Sweatshirt
Photot: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(AMP) — Kendall Jenner appears to officially team Detroit.

After her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin was traded to the Pistons on Jan. 29, the supermodel donned a hoodie repping the new team for an adorable Snapchat photo!

Jenner shared the pic of her rocking the white sweatshirt on Feb. 7. She kept things fun by adding an animal filter to her stunning face.

jenner Kendall Jenner Reps Detroit Pistons Hoodie In Snapchat Post

Photo: Snapchat

There also was a rumor on Feb. 2 that Jenner and Griffin were spotted together in Birmingham, MI.

So, will Detroit be seeing more of Kendall Jenner? Who knows, but we hope so!

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live