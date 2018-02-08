Photot: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
(AMP) — Kendall Jenner appears to officially team Detroit.
After her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin was traded to the Pistons on Jan. 29, the supermodel donned a hoodie repping the new team for an adorable Snapchat photo!
Jenner shared the pic of her rocking the white sweatshirt on Feb. 7. She kept things fun by adding an animal filter to her stunning face.
There also was a rumor on Feb. 2 that Jenner and Griffin were spotted together in Birmingham, MI.
So, will Detroit be seeing more of Kendall Jenner? Who knows, but we hope so!
