(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(AMP) — It is finally here!

The trailer for Tom Hardy’s Venom movie has just dropped and people can’t wait for the film’s release.

Tom Hardy stars in the upcoming feature film as Eddie Brock, the host for Venom. Joining him are Michelle Williams (The Greatest Showman), Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jenny Slate (Zootopia) and Woody Harrelson (the Hunger Games franchise, True Detective).

Watch the trailer below:

Here is the first poster for the movie:

Venom will be released in theaters this October.