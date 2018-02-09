Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
Halsey is the queen of not letting the tabloids take away her power, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.
During the 2018 amfAR Gala on Wednesday, a picture surfaced of Halsey wearing a sexy black dress, and also having a supposed wardrobe malfunction. Her dress had a huge slit up the front that stopped just a bit too high. Tabloids ran the photo with a censor over the supposed wardrobe malfunction. But last night, Halsey tweeted about the picture with a pretty interesting perspective:
Two lessons here:
- Don’t believe everything you read
- When trying to do some “gotcha” journalism, don’t try to pull one over on Halsey.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.