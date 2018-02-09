Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

Halsey is the queen of not letting the tabloids take away her power, and that isn’t changing anytime soon.

During the 2018 amfAR Gala on Wednesday, a picture surfaced of Halsey wearing a sexy black dress, and also having a supposed wardrobe malfunction. Her dress had a huge slit up the front that stopped just a bit too high. Tabloids ran the photo with a censor over the supposed wardrobe malfunction. But last night, Halsey tweeted about the picture with a pretty interesting perspective:

I hate the media pic.twitter.com/tLvCtaEHkK — Pierce the bridal headgear (@serena_boyd_) February 8, 2018

Two lessons here: