Kim Kardashian is getting lots of hate for posting a topless and suggestive photo on Instagram, that her 4 year old daughter North West took. The photo, below, shows Kim in an unclasped bra and spandex, while next to her reflection in the mirror, the person behind the camera is her daughter, North.

📸 by North

People have all kinds of , one user said, “I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting.” Someone else said, “how is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from. Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, ya’ll. Stop reaching.”

Kim’s response, after getting more that 1.5 million likes in just a few hours: