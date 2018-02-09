Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The former star of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” Kristin Cavallari, is relaunching her reality career with a new show on E! The 31 year old mom of 3 says she won’t put her kids on her show but her star quarterback husband, Jay Cutler will appear in the show!

Sources close to the project reveal that the focus will be on Kristin’s life in Nashville as she expands her fashion empire!

Cavallari’s NFL star husband, Jay Cutler, will appear on the show, but it’s ultimately just about Kristin. The new reality show will air on E! later this year. As of late, Jay’s NFL career is still up in the air. He finished out his contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. Kristin has expressed that she wants Jay to retire but would support him if he decided to play again. If not, hey Jay

