The former star of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills”  Kristin Cavallari, is relaunching her reality career with a new show on E! The 31 year old mom of 3 says she won’t put her kids on her show but her star quarterback husband, Jay Cutler will appear in the show!

Sources close to the project reveal that the focus will be on Kristin’s life in Nashville as she expands her fashion empire!

Cavallari’s NFL star husband, Jay Cutler, will appear on the show, but it’s ultimately just about Kristin. The new reality show will air on E! later this year.  As of late, Jay’s NFL career is still up in the air. He finished out his  contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.  Kristin has expressed that she wants Jay to retire but would support him if he decided to play again. If not, hey Jay

Kristin has strongly insinuated she wants him to retire once and for all, but would support Jay if he decided to play another season.

Let’s flashback with these fun moments from the reality star!!

