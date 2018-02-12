Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Bruno Mars will take on one last victory lap for his Grammy-sweeping 24K Magic when the signer hits the road for the “finale” leg of his 24K Magic World Tour, with Mars’ “Finesse (Remix)” partner Cardi B along as special guest.

The two will be making a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at Noon on Ticketmaster.com.

Mars took home Song of the Year (“That’s What I Like”), Record of the Year (“24K Magic”) and Album of the Year (24K Magic) at this year’s Grammys, making the singer the first male artist in 25 years to sweep the “Big Three” categories. Mars and Cardi B also teamed to perform “Finesse (Remix)” at this year’s awards ceremony.