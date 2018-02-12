Photo: Peter Ksinan | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — No more sneaking a screenshot of a friend’s Instagram story – the popular photo app is now testing screenshot alerts a la Snapchat.
Those taking part in the test will see a new camera shutter logo on the story viewers list next to the name of whoever took the screenshot.
Instagram says the test will help them decide whether or not to eventually launch the feature for all users.
It IS possible to work around the alerts – According to the website Hypebeast, turning your phone’s airplane mode on while taking a screenshot will not set off the alert.
