Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Tiffany Haddish attended a Jay Z concert recently and met his wife, Beyonce at the afterparty, and she was EXCITED.

But while she was there, she got some TEA about Beyonce, Jay Z, and a mystery woman who put her hand on Jay Z’s chest. Beyonce made sure to put her in her place and Haddish told us the whole story. Take a listen (slightly NSFW):

After 2 albums about Jay’s infidelity – Bey is NOT playing. Watch out world, especially you, Jay.