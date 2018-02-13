By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:bey, beyonce, Jay-Z, jess' scoop, Rat And Puff, tiffany haddish
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

Tiffany Haddish attended a Jay Z concert recently and met his wife, Beyonce at the afterparty, and she was EXCITED.

 

But while she was there, she got some TEA about Beyonce, Jay Z, and a mystery woman who put her hand on Jay Z’s chest. Beyonce made sure to put her in her place and Haddish told us the whole story. Take a listen (slightly NSFW):

Tiffany Haddish on meeting Beyoncé. 😂 @celebslovebey_

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

After 2 albums about Jay’s infidelity – Bey is NOT playing. Watch out world, especially you, Jay.

giphy Beyonce Told A Famous Actress To BACK OFF Jay Z Tiffany Haddish Explains It All

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live