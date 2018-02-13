Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
Tiffany Haddish attended a Jay Z concert recently and met his wife, Beyonce at the afterparty, and she was EXCITED.
But while she was there, she got some TEA about Beyonce, Jay Z, and a mystery woman who put her hand on Jay Z’s chest. Beyonce made sure to put her in her place and Haddish told us the whole story. Take a listen (slightly NSFW):
After 2 albums about Jay’s infidelity – Bey is NOT playing. Watch out world, especially you, Jay.
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.