Photo: Ciolca | Dreamstime.com
(AMP) — Every now and then the Lions win.
That seems to be the case in South Africa as police say a suspected big cat poacher has been eaten by lions near the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
“It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions,” Limpopo police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said. “They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains.”
Lion poaching has been on the rise in Limpopo province in recent years as just last year three male lions were found poisoned in Limpopo with their paws and heads cut off.
