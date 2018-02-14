By Julia
(iStock)
  1. He has to work on Valentine’s Day. He doesn’t have a job.

“Yeah girl, let’s just celebrate our Valentine’s Day on Thursday… I’m gonna be at work late. Work where? Uh… with my cousin. I promise I’ll make it up to you.

2. Your box of chocolates has a 50% off sticker on it… because he bought it on February 15th.

That or you’re getting four-month-old Reese’s pumpkins. Unfortunately, side chicks, you don’t get the online order two weeks ahead. You get the “Oh S—-” and “I’mma be a few minutes late” text.

      3. He takes you out to lunch at a restaurant that is in the city you both live in, but location that it 15+ miles away.

That might also be a drive-thru. You might also be asked to sit in the back seat of a heavily tinted car.

4. He is somehow *unavailable* after 8 pm on Valentine’s Day.

When he was working the job he doesn’t have, they confiscated his phone. Extremely rude.

5. The really sweet Instagram post he made about you has a picture of someone else.

….. Uh ….

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live