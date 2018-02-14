(iStock)

He has to work on Valentine’s Day. He doesn’t have a job.

“Yeah girl, let’s just celebrate our Valentine’s Day on Thursday… I’m gonna be at work late. Work where? Uh… with my cousin. I promise I’ll make it up to you.

2. Your box of chocolates has a 50% off sticker on it… because he bought it on February 15th.

That or you’re getting four-month-old Reese’s pumpkins. Unfortunately, side chicks, you don’t get the online order two weeks ahead. You get the “Oh S—-” and “I’mma be a few minutes late” text.

3. He takes you out to lunch at a restaurant that is in the city you both live in, but location that it 15+ miles away.

That might also be a drive-thru. You might also be asked to sit in the back seat of a heavily tinted car.

4. He is somehow *unavailable* after 8 pm on Valentine’s Day.

When he was working the job he doesn’t have, they confiscated his phone. Extremely rude.

5. The really sweet Instagram post he made about you has a picture of someone else.

….. Uh ….