Photo: Courtesy Epic

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Camila Cabello will be bringing her Never The Same Tour to Detroit this spring.

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker will be playing at the Fillmore on Wednesday, April 25.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Related: Camila Cabello Performs ‘Havana’ with Classroom Instruments

The former Fifth Harmony singer has established herself as a powerful solo force, and the video for her latest single “Never Be The Same” could extend her successful run. Camila shared a teaser for the black-and-white video via Instagram and it seems like it will be a raw, sultry clip.

In the snippet, Camila is pictured in close-up, running her hands through her hair while the bass line of the song throbs away. Her video for “Havana” told a complete story in technicolor, cinematic form. It looks like “Never Be The Same” will be a more abstract, sophisticated concept. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Watch the teaser here: