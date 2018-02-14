Filed Under:AMP Camila Cabello, Camila Cabello, Camila Cabello Detroit, Camila Cabello Detroit Concert, Camila Cabello Fillmore, Concert, Detroit, fillmore, havana, Havana singer, The Fillmore
Photo: Courtesy Epic

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Camila Cabello will be bringing her Never The Same Tour to Detroit this spring.

The 20-year-old “Havana” hit-maker will be playing at the Fillmore on Wednesday, April 25.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

Camila Cabello Performs 'Havana' with Classroom Instruments

The former Fifth Harmony singer has established herself as a powerful solo force, and the video for her latest single “Never Be The Same” could extend her successful run. Camila shared a teaser for the black-and-white video via Instagram and it seems like it will be a raw, sultry clip.

In the snippet, Camila is pictured in close-up, running her hands through her hair while the bass line of the song throbs away. Her video for “Havana” told a complete story in technicolor, cinematic form. It looks like “Never Be The Same” will be a more abstract, sophisticated concept. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Watch the teaser here:

never be the same……..💫 http://smarturl.it/camila_nbts

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

 

 

