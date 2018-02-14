Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Drake
By Scott T. Sterling

Drake’s philanthropic spree is still in full swing.

After showering Miami with more than $200,000 from grocery stores to high schools, the rapper has struck again with yet another act of selfless charity for a local resident.

Drake teamed up with Pittsburgh Steelers’ star wide receiver, Antonio Brown, to treat Miami resident Odelie Paret to a $10,000 shopping spree.

Paret, a housekeeper at famous Miami Beach hotel the Fontainebleau,was surprised by Drake and Brown after getting off her work shift earlier this month (Feb. 6).

First, she was treated to a full spa treatment at the hotel’s luxurious facilities, followed by a lavish meal at steakhouse StripSteak by Michael Mina.

After dinner, Paret and a friend were whisked off to a local mall to discover their mysterious benefactors for the day: Drake and Brown.

“I always just saw him on the TV. So I said, ‘Drake!’ ” Paret told the Miami Tribune this week. “It made me happy. … I thank him so much.”

After being stunned by the information that she had 45 minutes to buy whatever she wanted without a monetary limit, Paret eventually picked out a pair of shoes, a Valentino handbag, four perfumes — including one for her son — and splurged on a $6,000, 18-karat, white gold necklace with diamonds.

Brown captured the moment for Snapchat, depicting himself and Drake hanging out in the store. See the video below.

Paret is a 63-year-old mother of five from Haiti who came to America 20 with her family 20 years ago. With a four-hour commute each way to her 14-room-a-day cleaning shifts at the luxury hotel, her special day courtesy of the rapper and NFL star was well deserved.

Drake’s charitable run through Miami is nothing without a “higher” purpose, so to speak: all of it is being used as source material for the rapper’s next music video, “God’s Plan.”

