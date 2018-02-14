Filed Under:Broken Heart, ex, free, Hooters, Hooters Valentine's Day, How To Get Free Hooters Wings, Valentine's Day, valentines, Wings
Photo: Tang90246 | Dreamstime.com

Hooters probably isn’t the first restaurant when you think of Valentine’s Day dinner, but they’re offering a special for the single folks on the holiday. Anyone who comes to Hooters and shreds a photo of their ex gets a free plate of wings.

The offer is only good on February 14 and those who want to get in on it just need to head down to Hooters and order 10 boneless wings. Then they’ll have to destroy the picture of their ex, by ripping it, shredding it, or even letting their server do the honors. Then those wings are on the house.

And they’re even making it available to those who don’t want to eat alone in Hooters on Valentine’s Day. Just destroy your ex’s pic on the Hooters website, print the coupon, order the boneless wings to go and enjoy them at home. It’s the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day dinner.

Source: The Daily Meal

