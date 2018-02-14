Photo: Kacie Tomita

By Scott T. Sterling

Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei have come together on a new song, “Love Lies.”

The midtempo tune merges the pair’s formidable pop powers into a sultry and sleek lover’s soundtrack.

Speaking of soundtracks, “Love Lies” is the lead track from new YA coming of age movie, Love, Simon, which is set to big screens on March 16.

Listen to “Love Lies” below.

The movie’s soundtrack, which is executive produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, will debut on the same date. See the full movie soundtrack tracklist below.

Love, Simon Soundtrack Track Listing:

Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song) – Bleachers

Rollercoaster – Bleachers

Never Fall In Love – Jack Antonoff & MØ

Strawberries & Cigarettes – Troye Sivan

Sink In – Amy Shark**

Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood

Love Me – The 1975

I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Houston

Someday At Christmas – Jackson 5

Wings – Haerts

Keeping A Secret – Bleachers*

Wild Heart – Bleachers

*does not appear in film

**version does not appear in film