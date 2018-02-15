Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Last month, Frank Ocean teased fans that new music was coming in 2018, and his first delivery arrived like a belated Valentine’s Day gift — a cover of “Moon River.”

Related: Frank Ocean Hints At New Music In Cryptic Tumblr Post

The song was originally performed by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s and has been covered by numerous popular artists since then.

Ocean’s modern interpretation is soulful and almost surreal, combining reflective guitar chords and otherworldly effects with his layered lead vocals and harmonies.

The elusive singer plugged the track on his Tumblr page with the caption “in the late nite.”

Hopefully, there’s more new Ocean material coming soon. Last month, he wrote on Tumblr, “IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE…2018.”

In 2016, Ocean released two albums, Blonde and Endless. Last year, he maintained a pretty low profile, but still dropped the standalone singles “Provider” and “Channel.”

Listen to Frank Ocean’s cover of “Moon River” below: