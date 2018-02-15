Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup /SIPA

By Scott T. Sterling

The NBA All-Star Weekend is set to take over Los Angeles this weekend (Feb. 15-18),with a cavalcade of music all-stars coming to the party.

The NBA is teaming up with TNT to share much of that music on TV (and the network’s streaming service), allowing fans to tune in and catch their faves between high-flying slam dunks and harsh Charles Barkley critiques.

Thursday, Feb. 15: Lil Uzi Vert

The festivities kick off tonight with the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show, bringing the stars of the popular Inside the NBA show on location at the Staples Center for a showdown between the L.A. Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. During halftime, Lil Uzi Vert will appear with a special TV performance. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT.

Friday, Feb, 16: Kendrick Lamar

The NBA focus will be on the next generation of great players with the 2018 Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars match-up. Kendrick Lamar will end the night with a live performance after the post-game coverage courtesy of Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew.

Friday night also hosts the annual NBA All-Star Celeb Game, which has just added Justin Bieber and Quavo of Migos among the players. Other music stars slated for the game include Common and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT.

Saturday, Feb. 17: The Killers

Rock takes center stage on Saturday night, with the band headlining the night with a live performance after Inside the NBA wraps up post-coverage of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. With a night loaded with fans favorites including the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest, Verizon Slam Dunk, the night should play like a live-action highlight reel until Brandon Flowers and company take the stage. Clips for the Killers’ performance will also be showcased throughout Sunday coverage of the big game.

Sunday, Feb. 18: N.E.R.D, Fergie, Barenaked Ladies

The big game rolls around on Sunday, and the NBA is pulling out some big guns for music performances. Kicking off the show will be Fergie with the American National Anthem, followed by Barenaked Ladies sharing the Canadian national anthem. Halftime entertainment will be handled by Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. With the band’s recent single, “Lemon,” featuring Rihanna, and considering Rih-Rih’s well-documented love for all things NBA, don’t be surprised if she pops up during the show. The NBA All-Star Game 2018 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT.