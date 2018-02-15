(iStock)
I guess I’ve never really thought about the Little Caesar’s mascot’s esophagus until today.
It all started with a tweet, yesterday, from Ryan Pequin.
“We need to talk about what’s going on in Little Caesar’s throat”
So, in true Twitter fashion, theories on theories:
Apparently it’s a problem amongst cartoons.
A lover of his own work.
He ate Zac Efron? Lucky!
Umm…
And to add another layer of confusion:
What do you think is going on with his throat?
Comments
Julia
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.