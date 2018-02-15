Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today
(AMP) — Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 16) for the Detroit date of the ‘finale’ run of Bruno Mars‘ 24k Magic World Tour.
Mars and “Finesse (Remix)” partner Cardi B will be playing at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at Noon on Ticketmaster.com.
They are set at $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $175 plus fees.
