Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

(AMP) — Tickets go on sale Friday (Feb. 16) for the Detroit date of the ‘finale’ run of Bruno Mars‘ 24k Magic World Tour.

Mars and “Finesse (Remix)” partner Cardi B will be playing at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at Noon on Ticketmaster.com.

They are set at $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $175 plus fees.