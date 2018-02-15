Photo: Greg Williams

(AMP) — Tickets will go on sale Friday morning (Feb. 16) for Ed Sheeran’s special stadium concert at Detroit’s Ford Field.

The 26-year-old English pop star’s “Divide Tour” will be coming to the home of the Lions on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

They will be set at $119.50, $89.50, $69.50 & $39.50 plus fees.