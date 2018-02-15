Filed Under:Concert, Detroit, Ed Sheeran, Ed Sheeran Detroit, Ed Sheeran Detroit Tickets, Ed Sheeran Tickets, Ford Field, Ford Field Concert, Friday, On Sale, September, show, Tickets
Photo: Greg Williams

(AMP) — Tickets will go on sale Friday morning (Feb. 16) for Ed Sheeran’s special stadium concert at Detroit’s Ford Field.

The 26-year-old English pop star’s “Divide Tour” will be coming to the home of the Lions on Saturday, Sept. 8.

[Eminem & Ed Sheeran’s ‘River’ Video is One Big UnHappy Valentine’s Day]

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

They will be set at $119.50, $89.50, $69.50 & $39.50 plus fees.

ed sheeran dl on sale 652x352 Tickets On Sale Friday For Ed Sheerans Ford Field Concert

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live