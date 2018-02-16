(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

In a surprise wedding Amy Schumer is officially married to chef Chris Fischer. “Us Weekly” confirmed the couple tied the knot on Tuesday in a star studded ceremony. Attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, Chelsea Handler, and David Spade.

The two rented an oceanside house in Malibu for their nuptials. Amy has already uploaded photos from the ceremony giving an inside look and showing off her gown. Even her dogs made an appearance, walking down the aisle. So how did the couple keep this under wraps? According to an “Us Weekly” source, the wedding was extremely last minute.

“Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday,” says a snitch. “It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’” Amy did take to Instagram to clarify a few things. She one, wants to make it very clear that her rushed nuptials does not mean that she’s pregnant. Two, she’s asking instead of gifts that people donate to Everytown For Gun Safety in honor of Wednesday’s tragic school shooting.

Congratulations to the couple.

@robandlindsayweddings A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 10:53am PST