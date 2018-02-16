Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Due to popular demand, Bruno Mars and Cardi B have added a second 24k Magic World Tour show that is stopping at Little Caesars Arena in September.
Tickets are on sale now for the second concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets are set at $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $175 plus fees.
Mars and his “Finesse (Remix)” partner will also be playing on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Mars’ album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won’t quit.
It’s certified double platinum, swept at this year’s GRAMMY awards (including taking home Album of the Year) and launched the hit singles “That’s What I Like,” “Versace On The Floor,” and “Finese,” which includes the hit remix with Cardi B.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.