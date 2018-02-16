Filed Under:Bruno Mars 24k Detroit, Bruno Mars 24K Magic Tour, Bruno Mars 24k Magic Tour Detroit, Bruno Mars Second Show, Bruno Mars ticket detroit, Cardi B Detroit, How to get Bruno mars tickets, Little Caesars Arena, Second Show Added
Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Due to popular demand, Bruno Mars and Cardi B have added a second 24k Magic World Tour show that is stopping at Little Caesars Arena in September.

Tickets are on sale now for the second concert on Sunday, Sept. 16 at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are set at $59.50, $79.50, $99.50 and $175 plus fees.

[Click to buy tickets]

Mars and his “Finesse (Remix)” partner will also be playing on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Mars’ album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won’t quit.

It’s certified double platinum, swept at this year’s GRAMMY awards (including taking home Album of the Year) and launched the hit singles “That’s What I Like,” “Versace On The Floor,” and “Finese,” which includes the hit remix with Cardi B.

 

 

 

