Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Demi Lovato is breaking it down.
Related: Demi Lovato Promises ‘Up Close and Personal’ Arena Tour
The pop star has revealed a new stripped-down version of “Tell Me You Love Me,” the title track of her recently released full-length.
The live and retooled take on the tune finds Lovato’s soaring vocals on center stage, with the star’s voice supported by just a piano and backup singers.
The new version arrives as Lovato prepares to launch her upcoming arena tour with DJ Khaled on Feb. 26 in San Diego, CA.
Check out Lovato’s emotional reworking of “Tell Me You Love Me” below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.