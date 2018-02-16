Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have revealed they are separating after more than two years or marriage, according to CNN.

In a joint statement to BuzzFeed News, the couple gave no reason for the split, but said the mutual decision was “lovingly made” at the end of last year:

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The marriage was Aniston’s second marriage and Theroux’s first. Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced after five years of marriage.

Aniston and Theroux reportedly met when they were filming Wanderlust in 2011.

In a recent issue of Architectural Digest, which gave a look inside the couple’s home, Aniston spoke about their life together.

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take,” she told the magazine. “I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”