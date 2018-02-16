Filed Under:K.Flay
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

K. Flay is back, and she’s rolling with Lara Croft.

Related: Imagine Dragons’ ‘Thunder’ Remixed by K. Flay

The GRAMMY nominee has shared new song, “Run for Your Life,” a new single from the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot staring Alicia Vikander.

“I wrote ‘Run for Your Life’ in a hotel room in Johnson City, Tennessee, a few hours before my show that night. I think the frantic energy of touring found its way into the track,” K. Flay told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This track was a new challenge for me — writing a song from a perspective outside my own, trying to capture the spirit and energy of a film I hadn’t seen in full yet. (PS I’ve of course seen it now and it’s awesome),” she added.

Listen to “Run for Your Life” below.

Tomb Raider hits big-screens across the country on March 16.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live