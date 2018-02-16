Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS
By Scott T. Sterling
Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani are in the mood to play.
The dynamic duo explores voyeuristic tendencies in the new “Love Lies” video, the song slated for the upcoming teen coming of age movie, Love, Simon.
The video finds Khalid making plans to connect with Normani in a downtown L.A. hotel. As the video progresses, it is revealed that the pair isn’t exactly meeting up—Normani is putting on a sexy show in a fancy hotel window, while Khalid enjoys the spectacle from a nearby rooftop.
Watch the sultry new clip at Radio.com.
