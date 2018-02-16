Hello, Geo Grace Levine.
Photo: Guy Aroch

By Scott T. Sterling

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, have done it again.

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter, into the world today (Feb. 16).

While details are scarce, the little bundle of joy’s name is Geo Grace Levine, reports E! News).

This is the second baby girl for the couple, whose first child Dusty Rose was born in May 2016.

Apparently, Levine and Prinsloo plan on having more kids. Levine told Ellen DeGeneres, “I thrive in chaos,” during an on-air interview last November, in which he first revealed the sex of his new baby.

Just two days before Geo Grace was born, Levine posted a Valentine’s Day message to Prinsloo, which clearly showed her baby bump. He captioned the post, “My maniac ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

