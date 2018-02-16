Filed Under:balanced, balanced happy, commits, commits balanced, HAPPY, happy meals, McDonald's, mcdonalds commits, meals 2022, more
Photo: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — If you are a parent hoping for better and healthier options for your kids when it comes to “Happy Meals” at McDonald’s, you might be in luck.

On Thursday, the fast food giant announced its goal to market more balanced kids meals around the globe.

The company says by the end of 2022, at least 50 percent or more of the kids meal options listed on menus will meet new global Happy Meal nutrition criteria.

Meals will have 600 calories or less; no more than 10 percent of calories from saturated fat; no more than 650 mg sodium; and no more than 10 percent of calories from added sugar.

