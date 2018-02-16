By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — PepsiCo’s latest drink is so special! How special is it? It’s so special the you have to have a special water bottle to drink it!
Their new drink is called Drinkfinity and it’s not carbonated, it’s full of natural ingredients, and you can’t get it in a grocery store or vending machine.
The special bottles go for $20 and the juice pods that go inside can be ordered at the Drinkfinity website.
Pods will run you $5-$6.50 for a pack of four.
The two work together in a Keurig style.
Pods come in 12 flavors and fall into four categories called Charge, Chill, Flow, and Renew.
The drink is available for you now.
