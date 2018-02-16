(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
The Spice Girls are making our heads go “zigazig ah” (sorry, I had to) with all of these reunion rumors!
First there were rumors of a reunion album and tour – and then Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, told everyone that the tour was a zigazig no (ok I’m done, I swear).
But NOW, reports have come out that the whole group has just signed reunion tour contracts to tour the UK and America!
Their contract is only for a limited number of concerts in both countries, so it’s going to be a bit of a click race to get their tickets but it’s happening guys, they’re ACTUALLY going on tour! Our bodies are ready!
