The Spice Girls are making our heads go “zigazig ah” (sorry, I had to) with all of these reunion rumors!

First there were rumors of a reunion album and tour – and then Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, told everyone that the tour was a zigazig no (ok I’m done, I swear).

But NOW, reports have come out that the whole group has just signed reunion tour contracts to tour the UK and America!

Their contract is only for a limited number of concerts in both countries, so it’s going to be a bit of a click race to get their tickets but it’s happening guys, they’re ACTUALLY going on tour! Our bodies are ready!