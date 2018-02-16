Photo: Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime.com
The super-long wait is almost over: “Incredibles 2,” the sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated smash, “The Incredibles,” will finally land in theaters soon, and a new trailer has just been released.
“Incredibles 2” lands in theaters June 15, just in time for summer vacations.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.