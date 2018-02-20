By Rat & Puff
Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvel’s “Black Panther” had an amazing four day opening weekend, making over $235 million, but it’s three day opening total made HISTORY!

 

Friday-Sunday, Black Panther made $201.8 million, which was more than was expected. It is now one of five movies in history that has passed $200 million mark in its first three days.

 

Everyone seems to agree, including the first lady herself.

 

 

Congrats, Black Panther!

giphy Black Panther Makes History Opening Weekend

