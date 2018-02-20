Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvel’s “Black Panther” had an amazing four day opening weekend, making over $235 million, but it’s three day opening total made HISTORY!

Friday-Sunday, Black Panther made $201.8 million, which was more than was expected. It is now one of five movies in history that has passed $200 million mark in its first three days.

Everyone seems to agree, including the first lady herself.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Congrats, Black Panther!