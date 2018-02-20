Credit: Tomasz Bidermann | Dreamstime.com
(AMP) — KFC restaurants across the UK have been forced to shut down because of a shortage of chicken.
The shutdown is temporary as shops ran out of chicken following delivery problems.
The fast food chain recently switched its delivery contract to German shipping giant DHL, which had promised to “set a new delivery standard” after winning the contract with KFC.
On Monday, 575 KFC restaurants were closed.
Stores had initially run out of chicken over the weekend.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.