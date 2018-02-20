Filed Under:Chicken, chicken shortage, KFC, kfc chicken, London, Over, Police, Restaurants, shortage
(AMP) — KFC restaurants across the UK have been forced to shut down because of a shortage of chicken.

The shutdown is temporary as shops ran out of chicken following delivery problems.

The fast food chain recently switched its delivery contract to German shipping giant DHL, which had promised to “set a new delivery standard” after winning the contract with KFC.

On Monday, 575 KFC restaurants were closed.

Stores had initially run out of chicken over the weekend.

