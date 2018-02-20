On Sunday night, Fergie had the honors of performing the national anthem at the 67th NBA All-Star Game, and her version of the anthem went completely viral. People were obviously like “dude Fergie what is this???” and even Rosanne Barr had something to say about the performance:
Fergie released a statement about all the criticism Monday night saying,
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
Needless to say, we are all Draymond Green during the anthem…
Comments
Rat & Puff
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!