On Sunday night, Fergie had the honors of performing the national anthem at the 67th NBA All-Star Game, and her version of the anthem went completely viral. People were obviously like “dude Fergie what is this???” and even Rosanne Barr had something to say about the performance:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie released a statement about all the criticism Monday night saying,

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Needless to say, we are all Draymond Green during the anthem…