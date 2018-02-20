Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Rapper Jay-Z a massive tab for champagne while celebrating his friend’s birthday.

It reportedly happened Sunday in Manhattan. He was helping celebrate the birthday of Juan “OG” Perez, the president of Rock Nation Sports, according to Page Six.

Jay skipped the All-Star game to take OG Juan and a group of Roc Nation execs to Zuma in Midtown for dinner, picking up the tab of $13,000.

Then, Page Six reports the group headed uptown to Made in Mexico in Inwood, spending $9,000 on drinks, including Jay’s D’Ussé cognac

Jay-Z and friends ended up at the nightclub Playroom, where they ordered and paid full price for 40 bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne, which is owned by Jay-Z.

The rapper was reportedly seen handing bottles out to other tables in the club.

The server posted a copy of the check on Snapchat, which included an $11,000 tip.