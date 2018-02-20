The violent four-minute-long clip plays out like a horror film.
Filed Under:Travis Scott, Trippie Red
Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Annie Reuter

Travis Scott guests in the new video by Trippie Redd for the track “Dark Knight Dummo.” In the clip, Trippie is relaxing and counting his millions in a cabin in the woods. Then, the undead come out to play.

Related: Travis Scott Given Key to Hometown in Texas

The violent four-minute-long vid plays out like a zombie-filled horror film. Lucky for Redd, his house is well secured with his crew is sufficiently armed, leading to a bloodbath that fans of The Walking Dead will love.

Trippie takes the helm until mid-track when Travis appears to lay down slick raps and waste zombies with a machine gun and a chainsaw. Will the rappers survive without being eaten?

Watch the violent clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live