Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com
A woman flying from a resort found a need to dry some underwear.
Passengers didn’t say much during the flight, “Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.” But comments are flying out of social media, “This woman has the intellect of a dog. This is so sad. Half the country are like her.” “Maybe the take off was sort of extreme, so now she has to dry those.”
Looking at the video, they could of belonged to a kid. But imagine the concern for what was floating in the recycled air on the plane. Metro
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.