Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Alcohol or exercise? When it comes to living a long life – booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.
The 90+ Study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.
A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference.
She told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.
The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.
Click here to read a summary of the study.
