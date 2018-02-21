Photo: Markus Pritzi
By Robyn Collins
Dua Lipa has performed her new single “IDGAF” with an assist pop stars Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, MØ, and Alma.
Related: Dua Lipa Announces Summer Tour Dates
The ad-hoc supergroup came together to sing a lush version of the song for the BBC’s Live Lounge.
Watch the collaborative performance below.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.