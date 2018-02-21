Photo: Markus Pritzi

By Robyn Collins

Dua Lipa has performed her new single “IDGAF” with an assist pop stars Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, MØ, and Alma.

The ad-hoc supergroup came together to sing a lush version of the song for the BBC’s Live Lounge.

Watch the collaborative performance below.