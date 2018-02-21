Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

By: Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Imagine Dragons, the multi-platinum selling American rock group, will make a stop on its Summer 2018 “Evolve” tour at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, MI.

The band, with guest artist Grace VanderWaal, will play on Thursday, June 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 via Ticketmaster.

[Slideshow: Imagine Dragons at Little Caesars Arena]

Las Vegas-based Imagine Dragons’ 2012 debut album “Night Visions,” has sold seven million copies worldwide and spawned the number one U.S. rock single “Radioactive,” as well as the follow up single, “Demons.”

Their newest album, “Evolve,” came out in June 2017 and featured the hit singles “Believer” and “Thunder.”