By Robyn Collins

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has revealed that his new album Lil Boat 2 will drop March 9.

Yachty made the announcement in the caption of an Instagram post that depicts him standing in the water shirtless, presumably the album’s cover.

Lil Boat 2, Yachty’s second full-length, follows his 2017 release Teenage Emotions.

