Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Miley Cyrus showed off her Olympic spirit this week. The singer posted a photo of herself with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.
The pair are featured sitting on a couch with Cyrus wearing White’s gold medal from his historic win in the men’s halfpipe event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Also featured in the photo – one of Miley’s pups and a saint candle bearing the snow boarder’s face,
The pop icon called the athlete “an American legend” and said she was “so proud” of him.
Chillin w an American legend .... & I mean @leroythegoodboy ..... kidding @shaunwhite you are the shit! So bad ass!… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 21, 2018
