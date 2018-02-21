By Rat & Puff
(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

There is a march happening on March 24th called “March For Our Lives” and it’s meant to bring awareness to increased gun control and school safety, and celebrities are donating thousands of dollars to the cause.

Amal and George Clooney kicked it off, donating $500,000 to the cause in the name of their 8 month old twins. In a statement George said,

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. . . . Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Yesterday, Oprah Winfrey jumped on board to, matching the Clooney’s donation.

 

Plenty of other celebrities have made donations as well, including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

More updates to follow.

 

