There is a march happening on March 24th called “March For Our Lives” and it’s meant to bring awareness to increased gun control and school safety, and celebrities are donating thousands of dollars to the cause.

Amal and George Clooney kicked it off, donating $500,000 to the cause in the name of their 8 month old twins. In a statement George said,

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. . . . Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Yesterday, Oprah Winfrey jumped on board to, matching the Clooney’s donation.

George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more. I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 20, 2018

Plenty of other celebrities have made donations as well, including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

