Photo: Jonathan Dyer / USA Today

When you think Snoop Dog, what comes to mind? I don’t know if “hero” hits the top 5, but this story might change that for you.

On Sunday morning a woman was stranded on the side of the road and who came to her rescue? None other than Snoop Dog himself.

On his way to the NBA All Star Game, he stumbled upon a car on the side of the road that happened to belong to Katarina Graham. She was waiting for her brother to come get her, and was pretty surprised when Snoop showed up instead. He helped her push her car to safety and get goin on the road again. On top of that, he made it to the NBA All Star Game in time too.

Thanks Snoop, you’re the best.