By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:jess' scoop, NBA All-Star Game, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, Snoop Dog
Photo: Jonathan Dyer / USA Today

When you think Snoop Dog, what comes to mind? I don’t know if “hero” hits the top 5, but this story might change that for you.

 

On Sunday morning a woman was stranded on the side of the road and who came to her rescue? None other than Snoop Dog himself.

On his way to the NBA All Star Game, he stumbled upon a car on the side of the road that happened to belong to Katarina Graham. She was waiting for her brother to come get her, and was pretty surprised when Snoop showed up instead. He helped her push her car to safety and get goin on the road again. On top of that, he made it to the NBA All Star Game in time too.

Thanks Snoop, you’re the best.

giphy The Unlikely Hero, Snoop Dog Rescues a Stranded Driver!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live