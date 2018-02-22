Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
By Robyn Collins
Adam Levine’s new daughter has his toes!
Behati Prinsloo posted the first photo of the couple’s baby — or, rather, her crossed feet — and captioned it: “Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18 She’s got her dad’s toes.”
Gio is the second child for the couple, their daughter Dusty Rose was born in Sept. of 2016.
Levine’s band Maroon 5 will launch a North American tour May 30 in Tacoma, Washington. Dates run through October 15 in New York. The band is touring in support of its latest album Red Pill Blues, which came out in November 2017.
