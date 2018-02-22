(Photo: Helgidinson | Dreamstime.com)

Michigan is known for two things: our lakes and our roads…. okay and our craft beers.

But today, Michigan roads will be under construction causing lots of back ups and making travel time longer than ever. Here are a few closures to look out for, courtesy of Channel 7 News.

Closures will begin on WB I-696 in Oakland County from I-75 to Woodward, with the NB and SB I-75 ramps closing to WB I-696 until 7 p.m. From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., two right lanes will be open, two left lanes will be closed.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., only the right lane will be open.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., two right lanes will be open, two left lanes will be closed. Eastbound I-696 in Macomb County from Dequindre to Mound will face lane closures. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., only the right lane will be open, three left lanes will be closed.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., two right lanes will be open, two left lanes will be closed. Southbound I-75 in Oakland County from Adams and Crooks will only have the left lane open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southbound US-24/Telegraph in Oakland County from Hickory Grove and Long Lake will only have the right lane open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Good luck out there, everyone!!!