Photo: Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
High school students who survived the horrific shooting in Parkland, FL, have channeled their emotions into music.
The Stoneman Douglas Drama Club shared the powerful original song, “Shine,” after the contentious town hall broadcast on CNN last night (Feb. 21) where Florida senator Marco Rubio faced off against students on the subject of gun control.
The heartfelt composition features a series of vocalists singing over a melancholy piano melody, and includes students sharing spoken word proclamations imploring listeners to take action and reach out to their elected officials demanding change.
Watch the emotional song below.
