By Rat & Puff
Filed Under:jess' scoop, McDonald's, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, shamrock shake
Photo: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com

Everyone can stop fantiziscing about Shamrock Shakes, because they’re finally back at McDonald’s!

giphy Shamrock Shakes are BACK at McDonalds... But Not All of Them.

As of February 21st, the Shamrock Shakes are back on the McDonald’s menu, and our bodies are beyond ready.

Sadly, McDonald’s decided to not bring back the 2017 menu items the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha, and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate.

 

RIP to the chocolatey, minty shake that made our lives so much better.

But as for the OG Shamrock Shake… welcome back, lassie.

giphy Shamrock Shakes are BACK at McDonalds... But Not All of Them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live