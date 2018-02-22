Photo: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com

Everyone can stop fantiziscing about Shamrock Shakes, because they’re finally back at McDonald’s!

As of February 21st, the Shamrock Shakes are back on the McDonald’s menu, and our bodies are beyond ready.

Sadly, McDonald’s decided to not bring back the 2017 menu items the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha, and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate.

RIP to the chocolatey, minty shake that made our lives so much better.

But as for the OG Shamrock Shake… welcome back, lassie.