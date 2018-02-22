(iStock)

1. The group of people dressed in some sort of a theme.

@GameOfThrones Bar Crawl. Played the theme song while we left each bar. pic.twitter.com/O3NfqJplZM — Dave (@OliOliOlson) October 28, 2017

Notice Dave tweeted that they were bar crawling at 3 pm. Usually once themed bar crawlers reach Coney, they’re so disheveled you have no idea wtf theme they’re going for except ‘People who pay to get dressed up and drink for 14 hours’.

2. The girl you saw puking in the bar across the street’s bathroom and is now eating chili cheese fries with her eyes closed.

how every drunk girl looks at 3 AM as they wait for their food pic.twitter.com/PKRXCuy7H4 — Because I'm a Guy (@CauseWereGuys) February 9, 2018

You’re doing amazing, sweetie.

3. The one emo couple that are holding hands across the table while eating a Hani.

Ur friendly neighbourhood emo couple pic.twitter.com/IAv8HkoGKw — send elo (@JessLo101) February 21, 2018

What’s most impressive is the roar of drunk people around them doesn’t stop them from looking into each other’s excessively lined eyes.

4. The drunk guy who walks around and talks to every table like he’s at his wedding reception.

We’re at a restaurant in @NewportBeach. This guy sat at our table, drunk, and told us that this is his favorite bar to pick up cougars. He’s insane. He’s also talking to every single woman here. Life is weird. pic.twitter.com/zJYT6AtiZG — Adam Greenbaum (@Greenbaumly) January 27, 2018

Go away.

5. The defeated waitress waiting for her ride.

She’s waiting to leave and after tonight it might be her last shift ever.

6. The girl telling her crying drunk friend with ranch in her hair to STFU.

Crying girl, go home, you're drunk. And take your keyboard tie with you. pic.twitter.com/6XUEWN2U1h — Bol Shar (@Bolsharplays) October 2, 2016

GET IT TOGETHER, SARAH YOU’RE SO EMBARRASSING

7. The dad eating alone that nobody can figure out if his day is just starting or ending???

you can't tell me the guy at Louie's, eating alone, doesn't look like pawpaw pic.twitter.com/E7BJYj18ME — tenley bogle (@tenley_b) March 28, 2016

Forever a mystery.