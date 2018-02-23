Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida has renewed debate about gun reform in America, with survivors squaring off against the NRA and elected politicians to effect change.

This week, President Donald Trump suggested (before denying—and clarifying) that up to 20 percent of American teachers should carry guns to “deter” students from planning school shootings. Cardi B got wind of the news and shared her thoughts on Instagram.

“Imagine a old ass female teacher bussing a burner,” Cardi wrote. “This man really out his mind America must be entertainment to other countries.”

Cardi thought a bit deeper about the issue and proposed a potential solution: “Ya wanna know what’s the problem? That the government only put metal detectors in schools in the HOOD!” she wrote in a follow-up post. “I remember getting search every morning in high school. Even parents who picked up they kids got searched.”

See Cardi’s thoughts on gun reform below.