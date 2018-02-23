Photo: Btrlf06 | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(98.7 AMP) — Looks like Coca Cola is getting into the craft soda business, by adding it’s first new flavors since 2012- Georgia Peach and California Raspberry.
Coke says the names are “locally inspired” and remind people that, until 1932, Coca-Cola was mixed by hand at soda fountains across the country.
The flavors were chosen the old fashioned way, by asking customers what they liked, Coke talked to thousands of people about 30 potential flavors and peach and raspberry were tops.
You can get the new flavors at your local store by themselves or in a four pack.
More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.